What’s the ‘deal’?

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Nawaz’s ‘narrative’(October 4, 2023) The PML-N is betting big on Nawaz’s return but has failed to take the public’s perception into account. His return is being viewed as a ‘deal’, similar to the one that enabled him to leave the country in the first place. The best time for Nawaz to return was when Shehbaz Sharif was PM. Now, things are more difficult and the PML-N’s popularity has declined.
Even without Imran Khan, the PTI still poses a potential threat to other parties due to its growing popularity. But if part of the ‘deal’ is to ensure that Nawaz returns to power, that would be tantamount to writing the epitaph of democracy.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
Terrorist activities are, once again, spreading fear throughout the nation. On the day of Eid Milad-un-Nabi there were...
This letter refers to the article ‘Education and other non-priorities’ by Ayesha Razzaque. There is a lot of...
According to Human Rights Watch, around 1000 women are murdered in the name of honour every year in Pakistan. These...
October 13 marks the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. Disaster management is becoming a top priority for...
Islamabad is often ranked as one of the most beautiful capitals in the world and tends to be seen as a picturesque...
Illegal electricity connections are a growing problem in Karachi. They not only raise safety concerns but also pose a...