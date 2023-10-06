What’s the ‘deal’?

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Nawaz’s ‘narrative’(October 4, 2023) The PML-N is betting big on Nawaz’s return but has failed to take the public’s perception into account. His return is being viewed as a ‘deal’, similar to the one that enabled him to leave the country in the first place. The best time for Nawaz to return was when Shehbaz Sharif was PM. Now, things are more difficult and the PML-N’s popularity has declined.

Even without Imran Khan, the PTI still poses a potential threat to other parties due to its growing popularity. But if part of the ‘deal’ is to ensure that Nawaz returns to power, that would be tantamount to writing the epitaph of democracy.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi