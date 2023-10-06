Wasteful system

This letter refers to the article ‘Education and other non-priorities’ (October 2, 2023) by Ayesha Razzaque. There is a lot of waste of limited resources and misallocation of funds in our higher education system. We have, over the last 20 years or so, produced many PhD holders at a high cost but there has been no significant change in the quantity and quality of the research being carried out in the country.
Research specialists are not really needed to teach classes and it is actually counter-productive to ask a PhD researcher to teach university classes when they should be producing original research, teaching more limited doctoral-level courses and seminars for new and aspiring researchers and supervising their theses too.
Ayesha Sadozai
Peshawar
