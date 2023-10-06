Disaster prep

October 13 marks the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. Disaster management is becoming a top priority for countries around the world, particularly for poor countries in the global south like Pakistan, as the impacts of climate change intensify. Last year’s floods showed us all how woefully unprepared and unequipped our government is to handle large-scale natural disasters. Pakistan has never been a stranger to natural disasters but our leaders always appear to be estranged from the concept of learning from one’s mistakes.
It is the underprivileged that suffer the most from this callousness. In order to prepare ourselves for the disasters of the future we need to build dams and reservoirs, focus on reforestation, educate the public on how to prepare for various types of disasters, and install early warning and prediction systems.
Zabiullah Mastoi
Nawabshah
