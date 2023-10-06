Illegal lines

Illegal electricity connections are a growing problem in Karachi. They not only raise safety concerns but also pose a significant threat to the reliability of the electrical supply.These connections often bypass meters, leading to electricity theft and loss of revenue for the company and contribute to an overloaded electrical grid, which can lead to power outages and voltage fluctuations. This disrupts our daily lives, affects businesses, and can even compromise critical services like healthcare facilities. The financial losses incurred by KE due to electricity theft can result in increased tariffs for law-abiding consumers, creating an unfair burden on those who pay their bills diligently.

It is imperative that KE takes immediate action to address this issue. They should conduct thorough audits to identify and disconnect unauthorized connections, implement stricter measures to prevent such installations in the future, and collaborate with law-enforcement agencies to prosecute those responsible for illegal connections. It is also necessary to invest in public awareness campaigns to educate residents about the dangers and consequences of unauthorized connections.

Zahra Hassan

Karachi