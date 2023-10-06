Water woes

The residents of Sector 7D/3, North Karachi are facing an acute water shortage. Water ought to be distributed fairly across all the areas of the city but it has been observed that many areas are only supplied with water on a sporadic basis whereas other areas are supplied more regularly.

There are many reasons for this problem including the prevalence of illegal hydrants, a thriving black market for water, colloquially known as the tanker mafia, and a decaying water infrastructure. The local authorities must resolve all these issues and ensure all areas of Karachi have the water they need.

Nisar Ahmed

Karachi