Missing trust

Public health campaigns can only be effective if the beneficiaries of such programmes are willing to cooperate with authorities. In the absence of this consent, meeting well-intended goals seems unsurmountable. The high levels of distrust between people and the government have led to a point where Pakistan is one of the last two countries dealing with a polio epidemic. Successive governments have made efforts to rid the country of this virus, but we still have people who mostly rely on conspiracy theories and see anti-polio campaigns as a threat. Reports from Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have once again confirmed that Pakistan’s goal of becoming a polio-free country will remain a distant dream unless the country launches awareness programmes to educate people about the importance of such immunization campaigns. According to media reports, an 18-month-old girl from Bannu has been affected by wild poliovirus 1. This brings the annual tally to three (all cases are from KP). Last year, KP recorded 20 polio cases; no other province had a single case. The latest case is a result of parents’ stubborn refusal to get their child vaccinated - the consequences of which will be borne by the child forever. Bannu also saw a gun attack on police officers guarding a polio team in August this year, raising concerns that these areas (which are already identified as high-risk in terms of polio prevalence) need coherent strategies to make them free from polio.

Not only do such refusals push the country years back in its eradication efforts, but also makes the child live with lifelong disabilities and that too in a country whose infrastructure is not suitable for people with such needs. Vaccine resistance has become horrifically strong and is mostly based on unscientific claims. Due to the political polarization in the country, political parties have also shied away from helping successive governments tackle misinformation and persuade people to get their children vaccinated. In addition to this, cases like the one that happened in Punjab where relatively safe eye surgeries led to vision loss in most patients fail to assuage fears people have about the safety of injections and immunization drops.

While it is true that the government has taken several measures towards eradicating polio, the trust disconnect has continued. It is on the state to counter such disinformation with carefully coordinated campaigns. These visible gaps in the vaccination campaigns cannot be attributed to the ‘cultural values’ of a region. In 2021, we had a a largely successful Covid-19 vaccination programme. Similar approaches are needed to save children from the polio virus. There has to be some light at the end of what has been a long dark tunnel.