Correction

Friday October 06, 2023
October 06, 2023

In a story published on Thursday with the headline ‘Pakistan to buy first spot LNG in over a year at premium prices’, the delivery dates of the required cargoes were wrongly reported. The correct dates were: PLL had sought two cargoes for delivery on December 7-8 and December 13-14 at Port Qasim in Karachi.