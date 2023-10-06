Lucky Cement gets MAP award

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited has won the Management Association of Pakistan’s Top Corporate Excellence Award 2023 in the Industrial Category amongst all corporate sector organisations in Pakistan.
Noman Hasan, Executive Director of Lucky Cement Limited received the award at the 38th MAP Annual Corporate Excellence Award Ceremony held at a local hotel. The awards were instituted by MAP in 1982 to recognise and honour companies showing outstanding performance and demonstrating progress and enlightened management practices. Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO, Lucky Cement, said “It is with great pride that we accept this award. We are extremely grateful to all our employees and stakeholders for helping us achieve repeated success over the years.”
He reiterated his company’s commitment to fostering growth and sustainable business practices. “Our top priority remains meeting the needs of our stakeholders, while always keeping in mind the larger objective of advancing Pakistan’s economic growth,” he added.
The company received the award based on having the best corporate practices and governance in the industrial sector. The primary criteria for this award emanates from the best corporate and management practices reflected by leadership, corporate governance, customer and market focus, HR, strategic planning and communication, social responsibility, risk management, IT infrastructure, service delivery and security.
