LIAP seeks checks on inferior LPG

KARACHI: LPG Industries Association of Pakistan (LIAP) on Thursday said that Co2 mixed gas was being sold in the country, which was a serious threat to human health and to the formal LPG sector.

LIAP Chairman Irfan Khokhar at a presser said that letters have been sent to the prime minister and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairman seeking corrective measures. He pointed out that nine lives were lost in an incident related to Co2 cylinder blast in Sukkur some tome back.

Khokhar said that the use of substandard chemicals with high pressure often results in cylinder explosions. He demanded the authorities to set up a laboratory at the Taftan border like the one at the Port Qasim terminal to check the quality of Co2 mixed gas to save human lives as well as the LPG sector.