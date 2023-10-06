A neglected priority

LAHORE: Worker exploitation can have significant negative consequences on both the economy and the industry.

When workers are exploited, meaning they are subjected to unfair labour practices, low wages, long hours, unsafe working conditions, lack of job security, and limited access to basic benefits, several adverse effects can occur. This includes reduced productivity.

Exploited workers often lack motivation and job satisfaction, leading to decreased productivity levels. Fatigued and unmotivated workers are less likely to perform at their best. Moreover, exploited workers usually earn low wages, contributing to income inequality within the society. This disparity can lead to social tensions and conflicts, which our nation is facing these days.

Workers suffer from poor health because of long hours, unsafe conditions, and lack of benefits that leads to poor physical and mental health. This results in increased healthcare costs and absenteeism, affecting the overall productivity of the workforce.

Exploitative practices stifle creativity and innovation. Workers who are not treated well may be hesitant to share new ideas or suggest process improvements. Exploitation can also lead to social unrest and protests, disrupting business activities and sometimes leading to legal actions and regulations that can be costly for businesses.

Industries known for exploiting workers often suffer from a damaged reputation. This can lead to reduced consumer trust and loyalty, impacting sales and revenue. Exploited workers seek better opportunities elsewhere, leading to high turnover rates. Constantly training new employees is costly and can affect the quality of products and services.

Industries that exploit workers find it difficult to attract skilled and experienced professionals. This lack of expertise can hinder the growth and competitiveness of the industry. All industries and service organisations that look after their workers will grow even in adverse economic conditions as workers make efforts to mitigate the negative impacts through dedicated efforts and reducing expenses wherever possible.

All enterprises that show regular decent growth make extra efforts to reduce the burden of inflation on their workers. Almost all of them pay much above the minimum wage fixed by the state.

By doing so they are not doing any favour to their workers who have the right to receive fair compensation for their work, ensuring a decent standard of living. The workers in these organisations always acknowledge the fair deal by employers by operating with equal fairness.

However, worker welfare is not at the heart of most entrepreneurs in Pakistan. When the going is smooth, they are forced to work for excessively long hours and without any additional compensation.

In many cases, they are denied the right to breaks and time off. The exploitation increases when economy is on downslide as excess labour force is available to work at a lower wage.

Employers are responsible for providing a safe and healthy working environment, free from hazards that could cause harm or accidents. We see numerous incidents of workers being injured or burnt without any action from the authorities.

Workers generally have no right to job security, or protection against unjust termination, or fair severance packages if they lose their jobs. The Pakistani labour law on the books protects workers’ rights in this regard much above global standards.

The World Bank in fact advises the government of Pakistan to make firing of workers easier. But in practice this law is not implemented. In most cases,in larger enterprises the workers are not discriminated on the basis of race, gender, religion, age, or any other factor unrelated to their ability to perform the job. However, discrimination is common on all counts in small and medium enterprises that provide 70 percent of the total employment in the country.

The aspect of respecting and upholding these basic rights of workers is ignored by the authorities that has resulted in a workforce that remains poor despite having a permanent job. They are neither healthy nor productive, which keeps our economy and industries under severe stress.