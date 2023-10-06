Banking and fintech leaders discuss digital transformation in Pakistan

KARACHI: The 12th Edition of the Bank of Future Forum (BOFF) 2023, one of the main banking and financial conferences in Pakistan, on Thursday brought together the chief executive officers and leading representatives of banks, financial institutions, regulators, fintech, investors, and analysts.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, CEO and president of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), highlighted the importance of digitalisation in the banking industry and said that digital inclusion leads to faster, cost-effective and improved services.

“The process to adopt digitalisation in Pakistan remains slow, but now the time has come that we should adopt technological advancements at a fast pace.” Praising the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) RAAST initiative, he termed it a significant step towards financial inclusion through digitalisation.

“Habib Bank has taken several measures to facilitate its customers. Besides, it also acts as a connect agent for the government in the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP),” he added.

Arif Ul Islam, deputy CEO and executive director of Meezan Bank Limited, discussed the possibilities to drive superior customer experience in the banking industry. He also emphasised the usage of innovations and technology.

Asif Peer, CEO and managing director of Systems Limited, said that Pakistan’s IT exports are expected to reach $3 billion this year. He added that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are huge markets for Pakistan’s IT products. Regarding artificial intelligence, he said that it has advanced beyond the realm of traditional security measures.

“Today, we are witnessing the emergence of industry cloud platforms worldwide, while Pakistan is on the move towards a digital banking revolution,” he said. “It is imperative for the businesses and financial institutions to embrace this transformation and harness the power of artificial intelligence and innovative technology.”

Asif Akram, COO of Systems Limited, said that Pakistan’s banking, telecom, and retail sectors have immense potential to grow.

“Pakistan possesses a large pool of talented individuals who, with proper guidance and training, can drive substantial changes in the IT sector,” he said. “To tap this potential, we need to revise policies that facilitate and encourage mass training and inclusion.”

Akram highlighted the transformative role of mobile technology in the banking industry and said that all the banking apps now offer bill payment options, account opening, loan applications, and credit card requests.

“This technological shift reduces the need for physical visits to bank branches and paves the way for widespread digitalisation and financial inclusion. Currently, only 25 to 30 percent of the population uses banking services, but the potential for growth is significant,” he added.

William Moroney, managing director of Temenos MEA, said that new technologies continue to mature and intensify pressure on banks. He discussed the advantages of engaging and growing in a cloud world.

Ammara Masood, general manager Global BFS, Systems Limited, talked about the opportunities and challenges the banking industry of Pakistan is confronted with.