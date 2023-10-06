Stocks close bullish ahead of earnings season, cement shines

Stocks closed higher on Thursday, supported by gains in the cement sector and a decline in international oil prices, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index gained 372.55 points or 0.79 percent to close at 47,452.38 points. The highest index of the day remained at 47,484.56 points while the lowest level was recorded at 47,152.98 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bullish led by selected scrips across the board amid speculations ahead of major earnings announcements due next week. Oil stocks battered on a slump in global crude oil prices.

"Ongoing rupee recovery and falling Govt treasury bond yields played a catalytic role in the bullish activity." The KSE-30 index also increased by 102.85 points or 0.63 percent to close at 16,447.59 points.

Traded shares rose by 132 million shares to 462.865 million shares from 330.249 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs8.998 billion from Rs7.304 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.028 trillion against Rs6.977 trillion. Out of 355 companies active in the session, 238 closed in green, 91 in red and 26 remained unchanged.

Analyst Naveed Nadeem at Topline Securities said the stock market ended the trading session in green. “This upward trend can probably be attributed to a resurgence of investor enthusiasm for the cement sector, driven by the decline in global oil prices,” he said.

Banks, fertilizers, and cement, including LUCK, EFERT, MLCF, CHCC, and HBL, made a positive contribution by adding 139 points. However, HUBC, POL, and PPL collectively lost 61 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Unilever Foods, which rose by Rs112.50 to Rs20,600 per share, followed by Sanofi-Aventis, which increased by Rs33 to Rs690 per share. A significant decline was noted in Pak Tobacco, which fell by Rs19.90 to Rs700.10 per share, followed by Khyber Tobacco, which decreased by Rs8.53 to Rs400 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the market experienced another robust session characterized by strong gains that have been steadily propelling the market closer to the highs achieved in August.

Cement stocks took centre stage with several notable performances. D.G. Khan Cement Company (DGKC), Pioneer Cement Limited (PIOC), Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited (MLCF), and others posted substantial gains, with DGKC surging by 7.5 percent.

"The strength in the cement sector reflects positive sentiment regarding the construction and infrastructure industries in Pakistan," the brokerage said.

K-Electric Limited (KEL) experienced a remarkable gain of 12.18 percent following the news that the company is seeking an increased bid of $2 billion from Shanghai Electric Power to acquire a majority stake in K-Electric. This development comes in light of improved performance and growth prospects, attracting investors' attention and driving the stock's value upward.

The brokerage said with the continued rally, support for the market has now risen to the 47,000-point mark. Investors are increasingly optimistic about the KSE-100's potential to reach and potentially exceed the highs recorded in August. "The 47,000-point level is now seen as a crucial support level that will play a pivotal role in determining the market's trajectory in the coming sessions."

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 190.161 million shares which closed flat at Rs1.39 per share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd. with 52.233 million shares, which closed higher by 24 paisas to Rs2.21 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Maple Leaf, D.G.K. Cement, Air Link Commun, Fauji Cement, Pak Elektron, Telecard Limited, Cnergyico PK and Oil & Gas Dev. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 116.329 million shares from 73.776 million shares.