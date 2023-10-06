CJP forms committee for evolving case management policy

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has constituted a two-member special committee for evolving a case management policy for fixing cases on a priority basis.

The chief justice constituted the committee comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar, who will submit their proposals for early fixing of cases in the apex court on a priority basis.

After their submission, the CJP would consult all judges of the Supreme Court to give final touches to the policy. It was further learnt that CJP Qazi Faez Isa had already suggested to the two-member committee to fix cases related to tax, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as well as bail before arrest for early hearing.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the CJP has written letters to members of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to make amendments to the rules on the appointment of judges to the superior judiciary. The CJP sent the letters in view of the reservations expressed repeatedly by the legal fraternity including various bar associations on the procedure of appointment of judges. The various governments had also raised questions over the recommendations of judges. Right from the period of former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry to former CJP Umer Ata Bandial, the requests of the bar associations were not taken seriously.

According to sources after receiving proposals from the JCP members, the CJP would convene a meeting to make a final decision. At present, there are 15 judges working in the Supreme Court, while the required strength of the apex court is 17 judges.