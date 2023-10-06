PTI renews call to hold polls in 90 days

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Thursday said that the caretakers and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) were constitutionally bound to hold elections within the stipulated 90 days, having 34 days to meet the constitutional deadline.

He categorically said that the nation would not tolerate any unconstitutional attempts to delay the polls beyond the constitutional deadline come what may.

The PTI spokesperson made it clear that it was electoral body’s main constitutional responsibility and the fundamental right of the people to hold elections within the constitutionally mandated timeframe of 90 days.

Therefore, he urged for what he called a pre-emptive intervention of the Chief Justice of Pakistan in order to thwart any attempt of violation of the Constitution and to make the ECP and the caretaker government bound to ensure holding elections within the constitutional time limits.

PTI spokesperson went on to say that the state was subject to the constitution and the constitution made the free will of the public the basis of the political and governmental system. “Suspension of any article or part of the Constitution is akin to suspending the entire Constitution, which is a serious crime. The constitution does not give any authority to any state institution alone or in association with others to take any decision contrary to its intent regarding holding of the elections,” he maintained.

PTI spokesperson underlined that the Constitution was very clear about the five-year term of the elected assemblies and about conduct of elections in the wake of the timely or premature dissolution of these assemblies.

Meanwhile, PTI dubbed the interview of the party’s ‘forcibly disappeared’ leader Usman Dar on a private TV channel as ‘old wine in a new bottle’, as it was given after 24-day disappearance and five months after May 9, thus it neither has any significance in the public eyes nor does it have any legal status.

Reacting to the developing, PTI statement said that after spending 24 days in the custody of unknown kidnappers, Usman Dar’s appearance on a private TV channel undoubtedly exposes the kidnappers themselves.

PTI stated that Dar was forcibly disappeared from Karachi on September 10 and several statements/messages of his family including his mother and brother surfaced about his enforced disappearance.

It was said that during the last five months, the whole nation has seen the police raids on the residence of Dar, the mistreatment of his mother and other female family members and the closure of his factory and residence, as nothing hide from the countrymen.

During this 24-day enforced disappearance, the party said marks of physical and mental violence and coercion are evident from his trembling voice, hesitant body language and incoherent thoughts. “It is feared that similar tactics will be tried on our other kidnappers including Sadaqat Abbasi, Farrukh Habib and Sheikh Rasheed and more such dramas may be aired in the coming days,” PTI said.

“We fully sympathize with Usman Dar and feel his unwavering commitment to the PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s innocence and public support for PTI was testified by Dar himself,” the party said.

PTI stressed the need that the state should shun the practice of airing such flopped and boring dramas and movies and should constitute an empowered high level judicial commission to prove May 9 related events without any further delay to bring the truth before the nation, besides giving the people the right to vote and hold elections within a constitutionally mandated time period of 90 days.