Women in Leadership Programme ends on a high note

ISLAMABAD: Dedicated to nurturing women leaders in diverse fields, the Women in Leadership Programme culminated with a grand ceremony at a hotel here on Thursday.

The initiative taken by the British Council in partnership with SEED Ventures and CLORE Social Leadership helped build women’s leadership capacity through a five-week online, self-access course, according to the organisers.

They said the programme was part of efforts to make Pakistani society more inclusive.

The closing ceremony celebrated the achievements and contributions of the women participants in the programme.

It featured inspirational talks by accomplished women leaders, a panel discussion on ‘empowering leadership,’ the recognition of leadership excellence, and a networking reception.

SEED Ventures CEO Shaista Ayesha expressed her excitement about the event and said the programme’s closing ceremony was strong evidence of the dedication of participants and the commitment of partners.

“Our programme stood as a testament to the power of collaboration, mentorship, and unwavering determination in propelling women to leadership roles,” she said.

Ms Ayesha said that as the closing ceremony marked the culmination of a “truly transformative journey” for women, the WIL looked forward to a future where the influence of those women continued to grow, fostering change, innovation, and empowerment across all spheres of society.

“This programme was designed for women who had some opportunity, but as we reflect on our journey, we must acknowledge that there is still much work to be done. We must expand our reach and extend our efforts to include the lower socio-economic strata of our society,” she said.

Ms Ayesha said leadership development wasn’t just a privilege; it was a fundamental need, especially in underprivileged communities.

“We believe that by nurturing leadership potential in these communities, we can unlock boundless potential and foster the kind of change that truly transforms lives,” she said.

Ms Ayesha said the WIL revolved around leadership development to see dedicated facilitators and passionate participants commit themselves to the cause.

She said that commitment was the cornerstone of any successful training programme, and every participant and facilitator of the WIL showed unwavering commitment to the transformative journey.

“Let us carry the lessons learned, the networks formed, and the inspiration gained into the future. Together, we will continue to work towards a world where leadership knows no boundaries and gender equality is a reality,” she told participants.

Deputy Director at the British Council Pakistan, Maarya Rehman, said the WIL programme served as a cornerstone of her organisation’s commitment to empowering women across the country.

“From this programme’s inception, we have witnessed the transformation of countless women in leadership roles. In our dedication to this programme, we continue to amplify the voices of these remarkable women, ensuring that their achievements are recognised and their influence is felt, reinforcing the values of #HerAwazHumAwaz, where women’s voices take centre stage,” she said.

She said the WIL had been running for three years in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and India, while it was the programme’s second cohort in Pakistan, with the number of participants going up from 21 in the initial round to 48.

“To date, 69 individuals have received direct training on Clore Social Leadership skills through our programme,” she said.

Ms Rehman said the participants engaged 892 community members through their projects, enhancing their capacity in areas such as digital skills, financial management, entrepreneurship, and technical skills.

“Our participants encompass a diverse range of individuals, including young women and seasoned professionals, who hold positions such as CEOs, policy analysts, entrepreneurs, policy researchers, and community mobilisers. We believe this diversity is a strength of the programme,” she said.

She said the WIL was not just a programme; it was a force for positive change.

“It [Women in Leadership] is about rewriting the leadership narrative in our country and enabling every individual, regardless of their gender, to reach their full leadership potential,” she said.