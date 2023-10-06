IHC seeks report on recovery of PTI’s Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought a report from the interior ministry regarding the recovery of PTI leader Sadaqat Abbasi.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case, seeking the recovery of missing PTI leader.

The state counsel, during the hearing, informed the bench that a letter had been written in this regard and its reply was awaited.

The court instructed the interior ministry to apprise the court on the next hearing after taking information from departments concerned. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned.