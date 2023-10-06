LHC orders Rs3,000 fine on washing cars at home

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered strict measures to combat the issue of smog in the city.

According to TV channels' report, Justice Shahid Kareem, in response to petitions aimed at controlling smog, questioned the haste in launching these projects and raised concerns about the sources of funding, which remains unclear.

Besides, the court issued ordered Rs3,000 fine for washing vehicles at home, and Rs5,000 fine for wrong parking.

The fines collected will be directed towards the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

Additionally, the judge instructed the Registrar of the LDA Housing Societies to be informed about the court’s directives, indicating the seriousness of the matter.

Furthermore, the Judicial Water Commission recommended increasing the fine for motorcyclists not wearing helmets to Rs2,000 as a part of the ongoing efforts to enforce traffic safety regulations.