Ashrafi asks Afghan govt to avoid bitter rhetoric about Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are two brothers, and the leaders of the Afghan caretaker government should focus on the legitimate issues of Pakistan instead of bitter rhetoric about Pakistan.

While talking to media here on Thursday, Ashrafi said that Afghan interim government, instead of indulging in any blame game, should focus on legitimate issues raised by the government of Pakistan.

Ashrafi said that no one from Pakistan wants instability or lawlessness gets in Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan also expects these sentiments from our Afghan brothers.

“Just as we consider the peace of Afghanistan to be the peace of Pakistan”, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, adding that Pakistan’s peace should also be considered as the peace of Afghanistan.

Commenting on the repatriation of illegal Afghans from Pakistan, Ashrafi said that if the Afghan government has any concerns regarding the evacuation of illegal foreigners, then instead of raising bitter rhetoric, they should talk to the government of Pakistan.

He said for forty years, Pakistan has been hosting Afghan brothers and will continue to do so, but the law of Pakistan is as important to it as the law of Afghanistan to those living in Afghanistan. “If Afghan extremists have been found accomplice in 14 out of 26 last blasts in Pakistan, then there is need to find a solution on these things,” said Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.