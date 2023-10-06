Shehbaz meets people who stopped his car

LAHORE: In response to a viral video, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif Shehbaz said Thursday some people stopped his car late Wednesday night during the tour of his constituency and complained about area problems.

Shehbaz explained on X (formerly Twitter) he invited the people to the party office where they were heard properly and their issues settled.

He also shared a video in which he was sitting with some ordinary citizens and having discussions. In the viral video, it was alleged that an angry mob gheraoed his car on the Ferozepur Road and shouted slogans against him and his party.