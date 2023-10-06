Gilani backs crackdown on illegal Afghan immigrants

MULTAN: PPP leader and former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has announced that he will contest the election in his native constituency NA-148 and expects to see a lot of hustle and bustle amid co-chairperson of PPP Asif Ali Zardari’s future policies.

Talking to journalists after addressing the Apca convention at Multan Arts Council on Thursday, he said that since the attack of the Soviet Union on Afghanistan, 35 to 40 million refugees have migrated to Pakistan. He supported action against illegal Afghan immigrants and said that he favours action against illegal refugees. “Many problems have developed due to illegal immigrants, he said, adding that the October 31 deadline for foreigners to leave Pakistan is appropriate and blamed the past government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the recent wave of terrorism.

He said that the caretaker government should explain its failure to curb inflation after dollar and gold depreciation. Responding to a query about PTI leader Usman Dar’s allegations against Imran Khan, he said that only the PTI should respond to Usman Dar’s allegations. To another query about May 9, he said those involved in May 9 vandalism should be allowed to go in elections.

Earlier, Gilani took oath from South Punjab Apca office-bearers and promised to support their charter of demands.