Mostly Afghans found behind bombings: KP IGP

PESHAWAR: As unregistered Afghan families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have started packing up, a senior police officer said on Thursday a number of these foreigners were involved in terrorist attacks and crime in several districts.

Police have already accelerated the drive to arrest and deport foreigners having no document to legalize their stay in Pakistan.

“In 11 out of 15 suicide attacks in KP during the current year, the bomber was allegedly ‘an alien’ who had no NADRA [National Database and Registration Authority] record,” KP Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan told The News.

Earlier, the IGP was quoted by TV channels as saying that in 75 per suicide attacks in KP during the current year Afghans were found to be involved.

The police chief hinted at involvement of these elements in the Peshawar Police Lines attack, Bajaur suicide attack as well as suicide attack in Hayatabad.

Besides, two bombers in Bara, suicide attacker in Ali Masjid and Hangu mosque attack were said to be ‘non-locals’.

Other senior police officials recently said many Afghans were involved in target killing, extortion and other crimes in many parts of the KP.

It was learnt that said that thousands of unregistered foreigners living in many parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for decades are packing up to leave for Afghanistan after the recent deadline given by the government that ends by October 31.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghans had left for their homeland after a similar drive in 2016. A large number of others, however, have returned from Afghanistan since August 2021.

The data of all the businesses and properties of unregistered foreigners is also being collected for a crackdown after the end of the deadline.

The details of a large number of families who have obtained Pakistani CNICs are also being collected by the relevant departments. The Federal Investigation Agency recently arrested five officials of Nadra after reports that they were involved in issuing Pakistani CNICs to Afghan.

Officials said that a drive against the unregistered Afghans had already been underway in many parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last many months.

They said that from August 1 to mid-September, Peshawar Police had registered 491 cases under 14 Foreigners Act against Afghan nationals who had no document to legalize their stay in Pakistan. During the period, 632 Afghans were arrested from different areas of the provincial capital.

The unregistered Afghans are being held during search and strike operations in different areas as well as on the checking points after they fail to provide any document.

More checking points have been erected in Peshawar and other cities to improve law and order.

Millions of Afghan nationals were living in Pakistan for the last several decades after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. A huge majority of them were enjoying refugee status after being registered with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

It is said that currently over one million refugees are living in different parts of KP.

There are thousands of others who are living in Pakistan after obtaining valid Pakistani visas.

However, there are a large number of other Afghans living in the country who neither have a visa nor possess a proof of registration card issued by the UNHCR.