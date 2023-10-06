No party will be ‘minus’ from electoral process: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Former advisor to prime minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said no politician or political party will be ‘minus’ from the electoral process.

Talking to media here on Thursday, he said: “If we want to remove anyone at will, it will cause harm and the election will become meaningless. A section of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf created an atmosphere of prejudice against the army on May 9 and before. People involved in May 9 events should be held accountable to the law. Those booked should be produced before courts,” he said, adding that politicians should exercise caution while employing incendiary rhetoric in their speeches. In the democratic process, it is binding on all to employ democratic language. Every political party is endowed with its unique strategy and must endeavour to attract constituents. Undoubtedly, some may find ‘spicy’ discourse appealing, but politicians should, as a matter of preference, adhere to the tenets of democratic discourse. The tone of young PTI supporters is undoubtedly bitter.

“It is worth-recalling that when cases were registered against us in the past, our bitterness was equally palpable. Time, indeed, serves as a profound teacher that imparts wisdom through experience. It is true that Imran Khan gave people a mirage of hope and transformation. Imran Khan was presented as a messiah in front of the youth. Those individuals who pinned their hopes on the prospect of Imran Khan uplifting our nation should not be faulted. Those who are guilty should be brought before courts; if they are proved innocent, they should be treated as respectable Pakistanis. Our constitution confers upon them the same rights as I or anyone else has.”