Nawaz to resolve economic issues, Shehbaz tells businessmen

LAHORE: Officials and representatives from Lahore and Punjab traders’ associations met with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

The traders discussed issues related to the country’s overall situation and economy. Shehbaz Sharif informed the delegation that Nawaz Sharif, upon his return, will have an agenda to address economic problems.

He said that the PMLN has always prioritised the state over politics, and Nawaz Sharif’s agenda will focus on national unity and economic recovery. He stressed the importance of avoiding past mistakes for economic recovery and to combat inflation.

“National unity, political continuity, and sound policies are essential for achieving economic self-reliance and development,” Shehbaz Sharif added.

He called upon the nation to entrust the responsibility to the PMLN under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, guaranteeing relief from inflation.

He recalled that inflation was at its lowest level during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, and the country experienced its highest-ever growth rate.

The PMLN president highlighted that during Nawaz Sharif’s era, essential commodities such as flour, sugar, electricity, and gas were affordable, and they intend to resume the journey of development and public welfare from where it was halted.

Hamza Shehbaz also participated in the meeting and expressed that Nawaz Sharif’s political and military sacrifices were for Pakistan. He said that Nawaz Sharif was the architect of the economy and would return soon.

The traders informed Shehbaz Sharif about the economic challenges they have been facing and paid tribute to his efforts as prime minister in preventing the country from defaulting.

They expressed their support for Shehbaz Sharif’s economic proposals and eagerly welcomed the return of Mian Nawaz Sharif. The businessmen highlighted Nawaz Sharif’s strong relationship with the business community and his consistent support during difficult times.

The businessmen said that during the period from 2018 to 2022, they had endured economic hardships, and they believed that only Nawaz Sharif could effectively address Pakistan’s economic challenges.