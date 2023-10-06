Performance reports of ministries vital to improve governance structure: experts

ISLAMABAD: The Third Think Tank moot on Thursday evolved a broader consensus for recommending conducting performance evaluation reports of different government ministries and attached departments to improve the governance structure of the country.

The third think tank moot titled Reform Synergy: PIDE’s Innovative Collaboration for Transformation was organized here on Thursday in which different think tanks deliberated upon the adoption of the reform agenda at a time when the much-hyped Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was making all-out efforts to secure multi-billion dollars investments. The political stability, meritocracy, consistency, lean government, improved regulatory regime, modernizing bureaucratic structure, taxation reforms, education and judicial reforms were highlighted as the major areas for bringing desired changes in the country.

The representatives from think tanks and universities including SZABIST, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development (PRIED), Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), POP Council, Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad, (QAU), Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Customer Data Platform Institute, (CDPI), PRIME Institute Organization, Centre of Pakistan and International Relations, (COPAIR) Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Pakistan Economic Forum (PEF), Centre of Research and Security Studies (CRSS), Wealth Pk, Independent News Pakistan, Centre of Governance Research (CGR), PMAS Arid University, International Islamic University, COMSATs University participated in the event.

The discussions revolved around critical reform areas, with each think tank contributing insight and ideas enriched by innovative strategies and approaches. PIDE’s researchers presented briefings on “Catalyzing Inclusive Economic Growth via Structural Reforms” and “Optimizing Governance for Effective Policy Execution and Impact Evaluation.” The participants emphasized that in today’s world, having ideas means having access to funds, extending to politics and governance. Financial resources are vital for driving positive change and addressing societal issues. Contrary to common belief, smuggling is not the root cause of economic challenges in many countries, import tariffs often have a more significant impact. Recognizing this distinction empowers policymakers to focus on the real issue and implement appropriate solutions.

To ensure meaningful and sustainable development, a theme-wise reform agenda should be established, tailored to tackle key challenges across various sectors. Public engagement is crucial, as the collective wisdom and diverse perspectives of the people can lead to more inclusive and effective policies. Inadequate eco-agendas within political parties pose a significant challenge. To address this, individuals passionate about environmental issues must be united. Forming teams of researchers and policymakers can uncover the root causes of environmental problems and develop comprehensive solutions.

Complex societal challenges cannot be solved by legislation alone. Educational reforms hold the potential to shape responsible citizens capable of tackling future challenges. Focusing on educational reforms that nurture critical thinking, empathy, and sustainability is key. In the digital age, access to information and resources is paramount. Prioritizing free access to digital resources and ensuring affordable internet access can bridge the digital divide, unlocking opportunities for education, innovation, and economic growth.

In conclusion, recognizing the availability of funds for ideas, understanding the impact of import tariffs, establishing a theme-wise reform agenda, encouraging public participation, addressing political parties’ shortcomings, focusing on educational reforms, and promoting free access to digital resources and the internet are crucial steps towards a more prosperous and sustainable future. Together, we can shape a better world for generations to come.