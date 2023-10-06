Of Nawaz’s third arrival & second exile

LAHORE: PMLN supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will land on Pakistani soil for the third time in his political career after spending years in self-exile.

Earlier, in the year 2007, while Pervez Musharraf was head of the country, Nawaz Sharif made two attempts to return to Pakistan. In the first attempt, made on Sept 10, 2007, he was taken into custody at Islamabad airport, and sent back to Jeddah hours later. He had spent around eight years in self-exile after a pardon deal he reached with the Musharraf government in the year 2000.

Nawaz Sharif was arrested after October 12, 1999 coup, and various cases were registered against him including the plane-hijacking case. In April 2000, he was sentenced to 21 years in jail. However, his punishment was dropped after foreign guarantors came to his rescue and he, along with his family, left for Jeddah in the same year. The year 2007 witnessed various key events such as movement for the restoration of judiciary, signing of deals like NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance], and dozens of terrorist attacks, which also claimed lives of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and several workers of PPP, ANP as well as lawyers and civilians. Pervez Musharraf also lost grip on power.

In the month of July 2007, while deposed chief justice of Supreme Court Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry was restored, a petition for Nawaz’s return was field and the court allowed him to return in August 2007. Nawaz Sharif announced return to Pakistan on Sept 10 after which massive crackdown on PMLN workers as well as allies was launched.

Nawaz Sharif set his foot on Pakistani soil on Sept 10, 2007, but was sent back forcibly. The next month, in October, PPP Chairperson Benazir Bhutto reached a deal with Pervez Musharraf, commonly known as the NRO. Under the deal, the PPP leadership as well as many others including former bureaucrats were pardoned. That paved the way for Benazir Bhutto’s return to Pakistan and she came back to Pakistan on October 18, 2007.

Under the deal, Musharraf also had to doff his uniform and quit the slot of army chief which he did the next month, but also imposed emergency in the country. In the same month, when Pervez Musharraf doffed uniform and was replaced by new army chief Gen Ashfaq Pervaiz Kayani, Nawaz Sharif and his family returned to Pakistan and landed at the Lahore airport on Nov 25, 2007.

This was his second attempt to return to Pakistan in the same year, which remained successful. Now, after spending four years in exile, though it was on medical grounds as well as on the guarantee of his brother Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz will return to Pakistan. However, he still has to face cases and possibly may reach jail again.