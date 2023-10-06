Federal govt warns of increase in banking, financial fraud

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has noticed an increase in banking and financial fraud in the country. Criminals posing as government employees are involved in defrauding citizens and extracting money through deceptive online means.

According to government sources, these scammers make use of fake government landline numbers and use images related to government authorities on their WhatsApp.

The federal government has communicated this report to all federal ministries, divisions, and provincial governments.

These fraudsters are using fake websites and applications to deceive people.

They impersonate as employees of the Federal Investigation Agency, the State Bank, or even as military personnel.

They use fake display pictures on their WhatsApp numbers. Online banking users fall prey to their schemes, due to a lack of knowledge about cybersecurity and advanced social engineering (call cloning, malicious apps and fake websites) tactics used by scammers.

These scammers have used fake websites of the Army Poverty Alleviation Campaign and the State Bank. The government institutions have been warned about the three new tactics used by the scammers. Phishing means sending fraudulent emails and attempting to obtain personal information, impersonating representatives of well-known companies. Smishing refers to sending SMSs, using names of renowned companies.

The third technique is Vishing, which involves making phone calls using name of famous companies as well as leaving voice messages. The report recommends immediate blocking of the fake website of the State Bank.