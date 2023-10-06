Protesting lawyers in Multan lock up judge

MULTAN: District Bar lawyers in Multan observed a strike on the call of Punjab Bar, and the matter worsened on Thursday when lawyers locked the court in reaction to stopping filing cases.

The irritated lawyers locked the District and Sessions Judge for stopping to file cases, lawyers said. After negotiations, the lock was opened. The lawyers said the matter between lawyers and District and Sessions Judge Irfan Ahmed Saeed deteriorated when the D&SJ closed the scope of new cases on which the lawyers lost their temper and locked D&SJ court in protest.

Judge Irfan Ahmed Saeed along with the staff remained confined in the courtroom, lawyers said. The lawyers also raised slogans against the District and Sessions Judge. Meanwhile, SSP Operation Muhammad Imran and SP Qazi Ali Raza reached the court along with security personnel. The lock was opened when issues between the lawyers and the judiciary settled down and the lawyers were assured not to close the scope of the cases during the strike.