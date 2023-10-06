To operate the Karachi gateway terminal: Concession period for Abu Dhabi Ports is 25 years, Senate panel told

ISLAMABAD: A Senate panel was told on Thursday that concession periods for the agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports, a group of the UAE government, to operate the Karachi Gateway Terminal Limited is 25 years with $18 per cross berth move and a ground rent of Rs1,100 per square-meter per annum and upfront payment of $50 million

The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs which met here at the Parliament House under Senator Rubina Khalid, was briefed that the investment of $102 million will be made in the next five years by the terminal operator, says a press release.

The committee was also apprised of other salient features of the commercial agreement. While discussing the outsourcing of the Bulk Cargo Terminal, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications, Railways and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar requested an in-camera briefing because the agreement has not been signed as yet. However, Tarar told the panel that the cabinet has approved the agreement and is at the execution stage. Assuring the committee that the concession agreement for the Bulk Cargo Terminal is in the larger interest of the country, he said the outsourcing will bring modernisation and up-gradation to the Karachi Port as well as assured revenue.

While vetting the detailed report regarding procurement tenders issued by the KPT in the last 10 years, it was briefed that the engineering division has issued 16 tenders, the civil works division issued 12 tenders, and the P&D division issued 26 tenders. The committee also sought details on the project of accessories for the port. It deferred further deliberation till the next meeting.

The committee also took a briefing on the details of all machinery and equipment hired by the KPT on rental charges. It was briefed that in 2016 the KPT hired one pilot boat on a contract basis for a period of one year (extendable) due to the non-availability of KPT’s own pilot boats. From 2019 onward two pilot boats were hired at a daily charge of Rs60,000/- including manning and maintenance by the vendors. The committee was informed that fuel was provided by the KPT. The revenue earned in terms of wet charges from 2016 to May 2023 is approximately Rs15,000 million versus an expenditure of Rs224 million incurred on these boats. The meeting was attended by Senators Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Dost Muhammad Khan and Senator Muhammad Akram. Senior officials from the other attached departments were also in attendance.