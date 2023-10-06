 
Friday October 06, 2023
National

10 die in road accidents

By Our Correspondent
October 06, 2023

LAHORE: Around 10 people died, whereas 1,202 were injured in 1,129 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 592 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 610 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.