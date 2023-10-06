Khursheed meets NAB chairman over Hyd-Sukkur Motorway issues

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah Thursday held a meeting with Chairman National Accountability Bureau Lt-General (retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt at the NAB head-office on obstacles in the construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway.

In a statement, the PPP leader said he had met the chairman NAB amidst fears of cost overruns of Rs 600bn in the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project. He asked the chairman to review all issues related to land acquisition and allotment now, so that the project of national importance could be started and was not delayed.

Khursheed said that chairman NAB had assured him that if the National Highway Authority does not have any issues with the project, there will be no hindrance from the NAB either. The PPP leader said that he was trying to remove concerns about the motorway project, saying it should not suffer from red tape. He said the contractors of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project are reluctant to initiate work due to some glitches in the land acquisition, which they feel will crop up later and delay the project, leading to an increase in the project’s overlay.

Khursheed Shah feared that if the contractor abandons the project, the project would be delayed and result in cost overruns to Rs1,000 billion from Rs400 billion today.

He said under the existing build-operate-transfer contract, 25 years of maintenance is also the responsibility of the contractor, which will earn the government Rs450 billion in revenue.