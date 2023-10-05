Govt urged to facilitate older people

BARA: The speakers at an event organized by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) to mark the International Day of Older Persons here on Wednesday asked the government to take steps to facilitate the older people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Khyber Haseebur Rahman was the chief guest at the function, which was held at the Bara Press Club.

District Planning Officer Khyber Muhammad Umair, Tehsil Bara Chairman Mufti Muhammad Kafeel Afridi, SRSP district manager Sartaj Khan, elders and youth attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the participants highlighted the rights of senior citizens and government initiatives being taken for their wellbeing.

They demanded the government to take steps to facilitate the older people so that they could participate in different activities. The speakers said that the society at large would benefit from the experiences of the aged people if they were provided the opportunities.

The older people can do volunteer work and can pass on their experience and knowledge to others, they added.