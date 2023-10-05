PTI calls PML-N ‘clique of clowns’, advises to register with new name

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Wednesday came hard on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) for its ‘political somersaults’ and advised the party to register itself with new a name as a ‘clique of clowns’.

He justified the renaming and pointed out that its entire leadership including the absconder leader was busy with political acrobats because they do not have any narrative to face the public.

Reacting against the PML-N’s volte face on its narrative, a PTI spokesman said that the ‘clique of clowns’ started its narrative from the accountability of judges and generals but now its corrupt and convicted leadership decided to leave the matter of accountability to the divine justice.

He made it clear that the PMLN did not have any political plan because it was not a political party but a group of clowns and a self-centred greedy class who did not bother about the interest of the country and its people but just came to the country to rule.

PTI spokesman contended that it could be judged from the fact that the entire party’s leadership including the ‘cowardly fugitive’ was involved in staging dramas under the guise of a new narrative ahead of the homecoming of the convicted fugitive to gain public attention because they had for people to run their campaign in the next general elections.

Therefore, he suggested that PMLN should better register itself with a new name as a ‘group of jokers’ since its leadership did not have any political vision but they were well-versed in political somersaults.

PTI spokesman noted that during the last two weeks, the group of clowns under the leadership of their ringmaster had been demonstrating their political acrobatic tricks such as spitting and swallowing statements and walking on one leg.

He said that the series started with the accountability of judges and generals and culminated by entrusting matters to Allah, adding that the meetings of the PMLN were fast shrinking into blind alleys while the Calibri Queen’s passion and venomous speeches were turning into a literature of modesty and humility.

The PTI spokesman stated that the entire preparatory plan for the fugitive’s homecoming has turned into a shoe-polishing campaign. However, he suggested that the only way of political survival for the PMLN was to rid the party of the Sharifs.

He underlined that the nation was fully ready to hold the ‘clique of clowns’ and the fugitive accountable for their loot and plunder.