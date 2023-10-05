Ex-PMs Abbasi, Ashraf summoned in LNG, rental power references

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court (AC) Judge Muhammad Bashir has summoned the two former prime ministers including Raja Pervez Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The court Number 1 issued notice to Abbasi with a direction to appear before the court on Nov 14 in connection with the LNG reference case while Pervez Ashraf has been summoned in a rental power references on Oct 12 and Nov 14 respectively. Besides, Court Number 3 has also issued four notices to Pervez Ashraf.