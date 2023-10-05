Ex-PMs Abbasi, Ashraf summoned in LNG, rental power references

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court (AC) Judge Muhammad Bashir has summoned the two former prime ministers including Raja Pervez Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The court Number 1 issued notice to Abbasi with a direction to appear before the court on Nov 14 in connection with the LNG reference case while Pervez Ashraf has been summoned in a rental power references on Oct 12 and Nov 14 respectively. Besides, Court Number 3 has also issued four notices to Pervez Ashraf.
KALAYA: The elders of Orakzai tribal district on Wednesday protested the abolition of the National Assembly seat...
PESHAWAR: The University of Peshawar’s China Study Centre, in collaboration with the Pakistan-China Friendship...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami amir Sirajul Haq has linked the stability of the country with transparent and fair elections....
LANDIKOTAL: The Customs officials on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle ice drug and hashish and arrested three...
ALPURI: Awami National Party leader and former chief minister Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said on Wednesday that free,...
ISLAMABAD: The report of Establishment Division revealed that 466 vacancies out of total 1365 posts from BPS 17 to BPS...