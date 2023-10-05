Noose around illegal forex dealers tightened, says FIA

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday said that hard-nosed drive against the people engaged in the stockpiling and smuggling US dollars and other foreign currency have been magnified.

Chairing a meeting, FIA Director General (DG) Mohsin Hassan Butt said that noose around the foreigners involved in illegal trade of foreign currency has also been tightened.

The FIA additional DG, zonal directors and senior officers attended the meeting called to review the performance of different zones during the operation against the illegal traders of the foreign currency.

The FIA DG directed the agency’s operational officers to continue their efforts till the complete control over the hoarding and smuggling of foreign currency.

He was told that during the countrywide onslaught against the illegal trade of Hundi, Hawala and illegal currency exchanges, the FIA teams conducted 390 raids in major cities, arrested 557 suspects involved in unlawful currency trade, and lodged 382 case, while 51 inquiries were completed.

“557 key people responsible for smuggling out foreign currency, especially US Dollars, Hundi, Hawala and illegal currency exchange were rounded up and” DG was briefed and added that

Among 557 suspects, 250 were arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa zone, 68 from Lahore zone, 24 from Gujranwala zone, 48 from Faisalabad zone, 17 from Balochistan zone, 43 from Multan zone, 20 from Islamabad zone, 64 from Karachi and 23 from Hyderabad zones.

The arrested people were found involved in running their illegal currency exchange and cash to the tune of Rs3.86 billion, including $650,334, was recovered from their custody, the DG was told.

During the crackdown, more than 28 commercial plazas, markets and shops were sealed.

The DG said that the FIA has concrete evidence against the people running illegal trades of Hundi Hawala, hoarding and currency exchange, adding that the challans of the cases would soon be submitted before the courts of law.