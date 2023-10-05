Parents’ refusal to give polio drops cripples another child in Bannu

ISLAMABAD: Poliovirus crippled one more child in Pakistan after authorities confirmed that an an-18-months old girl from the UC Ghora Bakakhel of district Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was paralyzed by Wild Poliovirus 1, taking the annual tally to three.

Also on Wednesday, Wild Poliovirus 1 was also detected in the environmental samples of district Bannu, officials said adding that the environmental sample was collected from the Muslimabad Sukari site.

“An 18-month-old girl has been affected by Wild Poliovirus 1 in UC Ghora Bakakhel, district Bannu in Southern KP. It appears to be a refusal case as the child did not receive any oral polio vaccine during the routine immunization”, an official of the federal health ministry told The News. The health ministry official said this is the third polio case from district Bannu and Pakistan at large, adding that all the polio cases have been reported from UC Ghora Bakakhel. “Genetically, the third polio case is linked with the second polio case of 2023 which was reported in July this year”, he added.

On the other hand hand, Pakistan’s National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health, (NIH) Islamabad confirmed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in an environmental (sewage) sample collected from District Bannu in September 2023.

An official of the NIH Islamabad said the environmental (sewage) sample was collected on September 21, 2023 from the ‘Muslimabad Sukari’ tributary, adding that the previous positive sample from the district was collected on November 23, 2022. “The isolated virus is classified as YB3C cluster and 98.3 percent genetically linked to the virus detected in a healthy child of North Waziristan on May 20, 2022”, he said adding that the October immunization campaign in district Bannu and other South KP districts will be conducted from October 9 – 13.

This new detection takes the total number of positive environmental (sewage) samples in Pakistan in 2023 to 33. Meanwhile, the number of human Polio cases in Pakistan in 2023 is three (all reported from district Bannu). It is worth mentioning here that so far 9 cases of Wild Poliovirus were reported from the region including 6 from Afghanistan and 3 from Pakistan.