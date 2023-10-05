 
Thursday October 05, 2023
Seminary teacher held for beating student

By Our Correspondent
October 05, 2023

LAHORE: A seminary teacher brutally tortured an eight-year-old student in the Liaquatabad Police limits. Qari Amir allegedly beat the student Abdul Rahman with a rubber pipe. The marks of torture on the body of the student were clear. The police has arrested Qari Amir and registered a case against him on the complaint of the victim’s father.