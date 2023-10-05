New delimitation in Nowshera rejected

NOWSHERA: Almost all the political parties have rejected the new delimitation and decided to approach Election Commission of Pakistan and move court if demands are not met.
The local leaders of Awami National Party, Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamiat Ulem-e-Islam-Fazl, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians held a meeting and flatly rejected the new delimitation. The meeting was chaired by ANP leader Zard Ali Khan and attended by local leaders of other political parties. They decided to approach the ECP as well as move court if the new delimitation for the two National Assembly and five provincial assembly seats was not reversed forthwith.
PESHAWAR: The University of Peshawar’s China Study Centre, in collaboration with the Pakistan-China Friendship...
ISLAMABAD: The PTI Wednesday termed the remarks of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa on the sanctity...
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has raised a red flag over exceeding expenditures in the two largest provinces —...
WANA: The members of the District Bar Association and local political workers here on Wednesday called on the district...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan LNG Limited on Wednesday received just three bids for two spot LNG cargoes, with prices ranging...
ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani accused the Election Commission of Pakistan of violating...