Senate body discusses illegal Indian water projects

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday held an in-camera meeting to discuss illegal Indian designs of Kishanganga and Ratle hydropower projects on the Pakistani rivers of Jhelum and Chenab.

The meeting chaired by Syed Ali Zafar reviewed the ongoing water dispute in light of proceedings in the Court of Arbitration in The Hague. Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan gave a briefing. He highlighted the engagement of top-tier technical and legal experts to handle the matter. Zafar said this was a war that India started against Pakistan. “India is trying to steal the precious resource of water from us that requires Pakistan to uncompromisingly fight because our survival depends on it. The issues of terrorism, rising prices, corruption and political disputes are all surmountable, but if we don’t aggressively come up with countermoves and effectively respond to the attack on our water, the consequences will be irreversible.”

He said Pakistan was already facing water shortage, with experts predicting that it would run dry by 2025 unless immediate action was taken. “If there is any adverse impact of arbitration, it will be the biggest catastrophe for Pakistan,” he said and warned that if India succeeded in its nefarious designs, Pakistan would face famine and be unable to feed its growing population.