PSO’s cash flow situation aggravates as receivables reach Rs777.514bn

ISLAMABAD: The LNG import has virtually aggravated the cash flow situation of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) as its receivables from Sui Northern alone have alarmingly increased to Rs492.783 billion as of October 2 which stood at Rs455.077 billion in July.

“This has put PSO in the red zone making it unable to clear the LCs both for oil imports from Kuwait Petroleum Company and for standby letter of credit (SBLC) for LNG imports. We have to borrow from commercial banks to maintain PSO’s operation for warding off the import liabilities, particularly for LNG imports,” a senior PSO official told The News.

The daily payables and receivables position of PSO shows the total receivables of PSO towards Sui Northern, Power sector (GENCO/CPPA, HUBCO, and KAPCO) and PIA and in some heads of exchange rate differential and price differential claims from federal government from 1996 to 2014 has hiked to a whopping Rs777.514 billion whereas its payables stand at Rs130.432 billion. More importantly, the entities that owe PSO a mammoth amount also include Rs168.244 billion in the head for late payment surcharges. The Sui Northern remains the biggest defaulter of PSO. After Sui Northern, the power sector is the second biggest defaulter of PSO as it owes Rs184.389 billion to PSO.

GENCOs or Center Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) is required to pay Rs 150.939 billion, HUBCO Rs28.450 billion, and KAPCO Rs 5 billion. As far as the Pakistan flag carrier: PIA is concerned, it is also required to pay Rs26.168 billion. However, the head of the price differential claims from the government of Pakistan during the period 1996-2014 stands at Rs8.934 billion and Rs 65.240 billion in the head of exchange rate differential of the FE 25 loan. However, the payables of PSO have increased to RS130.432 billion which includes the payables of Rs58.315 billion to refineries and Rs72.117 billion required to be paid for clearing the LCs for fuel import from Kuwait and LNG import from Qatar.

The data further explains that PSO is required to pay Rs33.082 billion to PARCO (Pak-Arab Refinery Company), Rs12.225 billion to Pakistan Refinery Limited, Rs2.789 billion to National Refinery Limited, Rs8.851 billion to Attock Refinery Limited and Rs 1.368 billion to ENAR petroleum refining facility.