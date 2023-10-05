Industrialists bestow ‘Mohsin Punjab’ title on CM

LAHORE: During an event organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI), industrialists lauded the services of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and bestowed upon him the title of “Mohsin Punjab”.

RCCI leader Sohail Altaf, along with others, expressed admiration for Naqvi, saying that his delivery of services set an exemplary standard. He said Naqvi was the first chief minister who formed an outstanding team and established a record of working diligently in Punjab. If Naqvi had contested elections, his ratings would have been significantly higher. Altaf assured that he would have certainly voted for Naqvi as they judged people only on the basis of performance.

Earlier, Naqvi, along with his cabinet members, visited various sections of the RCCI and laid the foundation stone of the Business Women, Small & Medium Enterprises and Cottage Industries Display Centre by digging the soil with a shovel at the project site. In his address, he proposed that the business community take charge of a government hospital and manage it independently. He announced expansion of the Central Business District Authority from Lahore to Rawalpindi. Describing the cabinet meeting in Rawalpindi as a distinctive honour, he underscored the collaborative efforts of the government to relieve people.

Emphasizing the importance of teamwork, he said: “Positive results can only be achieved when a team works together. We are dedicated to providing relief to the public by making full use of the time available.” He highlighted the inclusion of the business community in various boards based on merit and assured that this inclusion would extend to other boards as well. He anticipated a boost in economic activities in Rawalpindi with the initiation of the Central Business District within a month, addressing several concerns of the business community.

Calling on the businessmen to contribute to improvement of hospitals, the chief minister mentioned the transformation of a urology hospital into the PKLI, significantly enhancing its standards. He commended Punjab Minister SM Tanveer and the chief secretary Punjab for their dedicated work on one-window operations. Highlighting the study of a one-window operation model in China, he announced its implementation by establishing a one-window operation facility in alignment with the recommendations of the six major chambers of commerce and industries in Punjab. He said the finalization of this operation was expected in coming days, facilitating seamless interaction between the business community and 36 departments. He pledged to issue NOCs to the business community within 15 days.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq also addressed the ceremony which was attended by provincial ministers, the chief secretary, secretaries, the IGP, the commissioner, the RPO and others.Naqvi also announced financial assistance for an injured polio worker who was shot accidentally during duty in Khushab. He said the Punjab government would provide Rs 2 million to the injured Shahnaz Abdul Hameed.