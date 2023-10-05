Peshimam shot dead in Bajaur

KHAR: Unidentified armed men gunned down a peshimam (prayer leader) at Shinkot locality in Bajaur’s headquarters Khan here on Wednesday, police said.
It was learnt that the prayer leader identified as Maulana Tila Mohammad was going to the mosque to lead the Maghrib prayer when armed men lying in wait opened fire on him. He sustained multiple bullet injuries in the firing and died on the spot. The accused managed to escape from the scene.
