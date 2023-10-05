Transparency in mineral lease issues urged

PESHAWAR: Dr Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah, advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister on Minerals and Development and Planning, has stressed the need for greater transparency and improvements in lease-related matters within the mineral sector.

He underlined the importance of providing educational scholarships and healthcare for miners’ children, while urging the Department of Minerals to conduct mine testing and take concrete actions to enhance safety and welfare.

These statements were made during a meeting held in the committee room of the Department of Minerals and Mineral Development in Peshawar, where several key officials were in attendance.

The meeting was attended by secretary minerals, additional secretary-admin, the chief inspector of mines, the chief commissioner of mines, and the director training.During the meeting, the caretaker provincial advisor received a briefing on various aspects, including mineral conservation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lease procedures, and the welfare of mine labourers. The meeting encompassed discussions on significant legislative acts such as the Mines Safety Inspection and Regulation Act 2019, Coal Mines Rules 2021, Consolidated Mines Rules 1952, Labour Welfare Act 2021, and the Commissionerate of Mines Labour Welfare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The session also touched upon the objectives and challenges faced by Mines Labour Welfare in the region.