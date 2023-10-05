Minister for efforts to promote tourism

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Tourism Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Wednesday called for efforts to realize the tourism potential of Kumrat valley.

He chaired a meeting at the Tourism Department, a handout said. Secretary Tourism Muttahir Zeb, Kumrat Development Authority Chairman Safeed Shah, Director General Irfan Khan, and others attended the online meeting.

The minister underscored the need for comprehensive efforts to fully realize the immense potential of the Kumrat valley while preserving its natural beauty and ecological balance. He directed the officials to take action against encroachments in the Kumrat valley. He emphasized that preserving the region’s natural landscape, as well as its rich flora and fauna, was of paramount importance. The meeting highlighted the significance of implementing environmentally friendly initiatives in Kumrat.

These initiatives encompass strategies to minimize the environmental impact of tourism. The meeting discussed waste management, the promotion of eco-friendly practices among tourists, and the preservation of the region’s biodiversity.