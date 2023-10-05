Govt urged to support terrorism-hit KP traders

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq on Wednesday said that the businessmen were the backbone of the economy and a leading contributor to the economic progress and prosperity of the country.

Talking to a delegation of traders, the SCCI chief recalled that the business community of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had rendered tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism.“And the crisis and terrorism-hit traders of KP require proper support of the government,” he added.

The delegation consisted of presidents and office-bearers of different bazaars and markets traders’ unions and associations.Fuad Ishaq assured that the problems of the traders would be taken up with relevant authorities in an efficient manner and proactive steps would be taken to gain maximum relief, incentives and facilities for the business community.

He said that the SCCI was an effective voice and solely platform of the business community, which had played an important role in provision of special incentives and relief to the community.

“The melting economy can only be revived by providing special incentives, relief and facilities to the business community by central and provincial governments,” he added.Fuad Ishaq called for elimination of multiple/double taxes, reforms in the existing taxation system and simplifying procedures for the filing of tax returns.

Earlier, the Anjum-i-Tajiran KP president Muhammad Afzal congratulated Fuad Ishaq for being elected as president of the chamber.He highlighted a number of issues that were being faced by the business community in KP.