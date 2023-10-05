Arbitrators for ADR committees approved

LAKKI MARWAT: Commissioner for Bannu division Parweiz Sabatkhel has sanctioned a panel of arbitrators to facilitate the resolution of civil and criminal disputes through the alternate dispute resolution (ADR) committees.

The committees aim to achieve consensus between involved parties without resorting to formal court procedures.During a meeting in Bannu, attended by RPO Qasim Ali Khan, Lakki Marwat’s additional DC Dr Tariqullah, Bannu’s additional DC Islahuddin, regional director of prosecution Gul Waris Khan, as well as army and judiciary officials, Commissioner Sabatkhel approved the arbitrators’ panels under the Alternate Dispute Resolution Act. Lakki Marwat’s panel includes 50 arbitrators, while Bannu and North Waziristan districts have 30 and 47 committee members, respectively.