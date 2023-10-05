Four alleged terrorists arrested in Buner

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested four terrorists who were involved in extortion, target killings and other crimes, an official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CTD Imran Shahid told reporters that four terrorists of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan were arrested during an action in the Daggar area in Buner district. He added that the held terrorists were involved in extortion, target killings and other terrorist incidents.

The DIG said the arrested terrorists had also been given the task of targeting high-profile individuals in the area. The terrorists had got training in Afghanistan and other areas, he added.

The official maintained that Wajid Ali and Rahmanuddin were after a tip-off that they were planning to carry out terrorist attacks. Two other terrorists Najmuddin and Ayaz Khan were arrested on their information, he added.

Last week , the CTD Mardan region - II busted the gang that had made several calls to the locals and attacked houses with grenades and IEDs in the last many months.The official said that two members of the gang Faizullah of Mohmand and Saeedullah, an Afghan national living in Green Town Lahore, were arrested during the raids.

The forensic test of the cellular phones revealed that there were at least 10 WhatsApp groups being operated from Afghanistan to make extortion calls to the local well off people, he went on to add.During the investigation, he said, it was also revealed that Faiz used to work for two TTP commanders, Bilal and Qasim, in Afghanistan.