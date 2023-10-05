‘Osho’ app launched in Orakzai for clean environment

KOHAT: In a move towards achieving a cleaner and greener Pakistan, Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Ali Shah officially unveiled the “Osho” initiative on Wednesday.

In his opening remarks, the official reiterated his unwavering commitment to making the Kohat division cleaner and more environmentally-friendly.

He acknowledged the efforts of Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah and his team, who developed a user-friendly software application to address public concerns regarding cleanliness.

During his presentation to the media, Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah explained that the Osho initiative aims to transform the commissioner’s vision of a cleaner and greener Kohat into a reality.