Memon says PPP wants elections at earliest

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday said that his party wanted the holding of the general election as soon as possible.

“We are not running away from the election,” he remarked while speaking at a news conference here. He said that whichever political party was given the mandate by the people in the election should be allowed to form the government.

PPP provincial Secretary Information Amjad Khan Afridi, deputy information secretary Gohar Inqilabi, former provincial president Humayun Khan and other party leaders were also present. Sharjeel Memon claimed that the establishment was neutral and it was not supporting any political party, saying that no political force should look to the establishment for support. He said that the PPP never launched a smear campaign against the establishment.

He said that there was a dire need to give hope to the people in the prevailing circumstances. He asked what the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after ruling the province for almost 10 years. He said that only the PPP could steer the country out of the prevailing crises. He claimed that the PPP launched the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. The PPP leader said that about 21 lakh homes were being built for the flood-stricken people in Sindh.

He maintained that the nation should not lose hope as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari worked hard as foreign minister to mend Pakistan’s relations with other countries. He said PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was the only president, who gave his powers to the Parliament. He said that former prime minister Imran Khan was languishing in jail not because of politics but owing to his own follies. Sharjeel Memon said that he contested the 2018 general election from jail. He said that the PPP had always faced investigations and courts.