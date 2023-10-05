Call to exploit investment potential

LAHORE:A meeting was convened under the leadership of Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals, Ibrahim Murad, to assess the Mineral Department's portal.

Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad addressed the meeting's participants, expressing Punjab's commitment to attracting foreign investment in the mining sector. He emphasised that the numerous investment opportunities were available in Punjab that must be effectively capitalised upon.

The minister directed Punjab Mineral Company to expedite work on the $8 billion copper project in Chiniot. Although the project has experienced delays, earnest efforts will be made to address the underlying issues and move it closer to completion for the public welfare. Ibrahim Murad underscored that Punjab holds the second-largest salt reserves globally, yet there is untapped potential in its export capabilities. To ensure responsible mining practices, the province will work towards ending company leases and preventing irregularities.

The mineral department received instructions from the minister to promptly present a feasibility report for iron and coal in Chakwal.