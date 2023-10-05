Welfare funds distributed

LAHORE:SSP Admin Atif Nazir distributed cheques of welfare funds among police veterans and parents of special children at the CCPO office.
On the CCPO’s instructions, Rs4 million were distributed in the month of September, while the series which started from September 1 is still going on. Around 149 families have benefited from welfare funds in the month of September. CCPO said that the welfare of special children of police employees would be continued while all possible resources were being provided for the welfare of special children. The SSP (Admin) inquired about the problems from the parents and visitors of special children and issued instructions on the spot to solve the problems. SSP Admin said that scholarships were being given to children of martyrs and veterans and special children of police personnel were being treated in the best medical institutions.
